8 East 30th Street

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No fee on an early June move in.



Spacious two bedroom unit available for an early June move-in. The unit features a large living room with plenty of space for your couch and entertainment center. Both bedrooms are generously sized and can fit queen/full size beds.



Additional features include a windowed kitchen, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout.



The building is located in the heart of the NoMad neighborhood and is only a few blocks from the 6, R, and W trains as well as Madison Square Park.



Pets are welcome.