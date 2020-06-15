8 East 30th Street

Amenities
No fee on an early June move in.
Spacious two bedroom unit available for an early June move-in. The unit features a large living room with plenty of space for your couch and entertainment center. Both bedrooms are generously sized and can fit queen/full size beds.
Additional features include a windowed kitchen, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout.
The building is located in the heart of the NoMad neighborhood and is only a few blocks from the 6, R, and W trains as well as Madison Square Park.
