All apartments in New York
Find more places like 8 East 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
8 East 30th Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:07 AM

8 East 30th Street

8 East 30th Street · (917) 750-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoMad
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No fee on an early June move in.

Spacious two bedroom unit available for an early June move-in. The unit features a large living room with plenty of space for your couch and entertainment center. Both bedrooms are generously sized and can fit queen/full size beds.

Additional features include a windowed kitchen, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout.

The building is located in the heart of the NoMad neighborhood and is only a few blocks from the 6, R, and W trains as well as Madison Square Park.

Pets are welcome.,Spacious two bedroom unit available for an early June move-in. The unit features a large living room with plenty of space for your couch and entertainment center. Both bedrooms are generously sized and can fit queen/full size beds. Additional features include a windowed kitchen, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout.

The building is located in the heart of the NoMad neighborhood and is only a few blocks from the 6, R, and W trains as well as Madison Square Park.

Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East 30th Street have any available units?
8 East 30th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 8 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 East 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 8 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 8 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 8 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 East 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 East 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 East 30th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity