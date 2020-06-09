All apartments in New York
Location

795 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3407 · Avail. now

$3,407

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
luxury 1bd in the heart of upper west side - Property Id: 279099

Net effective rent based on a 12 month term. Gross rent $3555

Columbus Square is a collection of five New York luxury apartment buildings in Manhattan. Located in New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood, your future Manhattan apartment is only steps away from the plush greenery of Central Park and provides close proximity to Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital. Right at your doorstep is a plethora of your favorite stores and conveniences including Whole Foods, Modell's, TJ Maxx, Michaels, Duane Reade, Chase Bank, Bank of America, Home Goods, Crumbs, Sephora, Starbucks, Petco and more. Our New York City apartments showcase condominium-style living and some of the most breathtaking views of world-renowned Central Park, Hudson River, Midtown, George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Palisades.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3555.00 and 0.5 Months Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279099
Property Id 279099

(RLNE5773530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Columbus Ave have any available units?
795 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $3,407 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 795 Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
795 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 795 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 795 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 795 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 795 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 795 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 795 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
