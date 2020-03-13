All apartments in New York
79 Park Terrace West
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:03 PM

79 Park Terrace West

79 Park Terrace West · (212) 567-7200 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Park Terrace West, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely lovely! Open kitchen layout features granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and beautiful oak cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Large private balcony overlooking a tree-lined street on Park Terrace West. New bathroom features subway tile and extra storage. New Washer/Dryer in apartment. Outdoor, off street, yard parking for small car or motorcycle is available at extra cost. Walking distance (three blocks) to Inwood Park, to multiple modes of transportation, shopping, restaurants, pharmacies, banks, and everything else the Inwood section of Manhattan has to offer. Easy access to the "A" train 207th Street, the #1 train at 215th Street and Metro North Hudson Line at Marble Hill. Less than five minutes drive to entrance to route I-87, the West Side Highway and the Harlem River Drive. Walking distance to the New York Columbia Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital. Non-smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Park Terrace West have any available units?
79 Park Terrace West has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 Park Terrace West have?
Some of 79 Park Terrace West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Park Terrace West currently offering any rent specials?
79 Park Terrace West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Park Terrace West pet-friendly?
No, 79 Park Terrace West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 79 Park Terrace West offer parking?
Yes, 79 Park Terrace West does offer parking.
Does 79 Park Terrace West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Park Terrace West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Park Terrace West have a pool?
No, 79 Park Terrace West does not have a pool.
Does 79 Park Terrace West have accessible units?
No, 79 Park Terrace West does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Park Terrace West have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Park Terrace West does not have units with dishwashers.
