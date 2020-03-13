79 Park Terrace West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Absolutely lovely! Open kitchen layout features granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and beautiful oak cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Large private balcony overlooking a tree-lined street on Park Terrace West. New bathroom features subway tile and extra storage. New Washer/Dryer in apartment. Outdoor, off street, yard parking for small car or motorcycle is available at extra cost. Walking distance (three blocks) to Inwood Park, to multiple modes of transportation, shopping, restaurants, pharmacies, banks, and everything else the Inwood section of Manhattan has to offer. Easy access to the "A" train 207th Street, the #1 train at 215th Street and Metro North Hudson Line at Marble Hill. Less than five minutes drive to entrance to route I-87, the West Side Highway and the Harlem River Drive. Walking distance to the New York Columbia Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital. Non-smokers only.