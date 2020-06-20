All apartments in New York
Find more places like 78 Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
78 Grand Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

78 Grand Street

78 Grand Street · (917) 858-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

78 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
PENTHOUSE LOFT IN THE HEART OF SOHO!This massive 2000 square foot LOFT can be easily converted to a 2 bedroom and is located on the top floor of this 1891 historic cast iron Soho loft building; 78 Grand is located in the heart of Soho on Grand Street between Wooster and Greene Streets. This newly renovated and spectacular loft features 11.5' ceiling heights, windows on all 4 sides including 2 skylights and a full-size open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Washer/Dryer. 4 flights up, with a service elevator for tenants to use during move-ins/outs. Prime location and just steps away from the subway hub of Canal Street which offers the A, C, E, and N, R, Q, 4, 5, 6. Pets case by case. livingny111997

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Grand Street have any available units?
78 Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Grand Street have?
Some of 78 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Grand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Grand Street is pet friendly.
Does 78 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 78 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 78 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 78 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 78 Grand Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity