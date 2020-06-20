78 Grand Street

Amenities

PENTHOUSE LOFT IN THE HEART OF SOHO!This massive 2000 square foot LOFT can be easily converted to a 2 bedroom and is located on the top floor of this 1891 historic cast iron Soho loft building; 78 Grand is located in the heart of Soho on Grand Street between Wooster and Greene Streets. This newly renovated and spectacular loft features 11.5' ceiling heights, windows on all 4 sides including 2 skylights and a full-size open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Washer/Dryer. 4 flights up, with a service elevator for tenants to use during move-ins/outs. Prime location and just steps away from the subway hub of Canal Street which offers the A, C, E, and N, R, Q, 4, 5, 6. Pets case by case. livingny111997