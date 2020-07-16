Amenities
$4333 1 bedroom in Chelsea!
Walk through kitchen with all granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Eastern exposure has great views of midtown and the Empire State Building. Concierge, fitness center with views, laundry room, garage, lounge (available for private parties as well), cinema room and a rooftop deck (enjoy the 60 degree December days!) make this building one of midtown west's most sought after residences.
GymElevator
If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!