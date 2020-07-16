All apartments in New York
777 6 Ave
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:23 PM

777 6 Ave

777 6th Avenue · (917) 727-6571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,333

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$4333 1 bedroom in Chelsea!

Walk through kitchen with all granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Eastern exposure has great views of midtown and the Empire State Building. Concierge, fitness center with views, laundry room, garage, lounge (available for private parties as well), cinema room and a rooftop deck (enjoy the 60 degree December days!) make this building one of midtown west's most sought after residences.

GymElevator

If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 6 Ave have any available units?
777 6 Ave has a unit available for $4,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 6 Ave have?
Some of 777 6 Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 6 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
777 6 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 6 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 777 6 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 777 6 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 777 6 Ave offers parking.
Does 777 6 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 6 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 6 Ave have a pool?
No, 777 6 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 777 6 Ave have accessible units?
No, 777 6 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 777 6 Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 6 Ave has units with dishwashers.
