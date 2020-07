Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel elevator extra storage

GORGEOUS 3 Bed 2 Bath unit in a very beautifully, well maintained Elevator building!-Apartment features full open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a dishwasher! - Sunny and large living room with Brick Wall - 3 Queen size bedrooms with built in large closets and lots of sunlight! - 2 full Beautiful tiled bathrooms!You'll find additional storage in the living room as well. Building features live-in super, Elevator & laundry room! Contact me before it's gone!