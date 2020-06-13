All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

745 Greenwich Street

745 Greenwich Street · (917) 747-5646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
PRIME WEST VILLAGE, beautifully maintained historic townhouse upper duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath combines original detailing with modern convenience. This bright and spacious family home (owner occupies bottom duplex) on a quiet street has a private entrance. It is zoned for PS3 and PS41two highly sought after public schools, and is walking distance from a number of downtown private schools, such as St. Lukes, Avenues, Village Community School, Little Red Schoolhouse. A new junior high school will be opening soon, only blocks away.

The apartment boasts a working fireplace, a washer and dryer, large renovated chef's eat-in kitchen w/pantry, updated baths, and windows in every room. Enjoy both the sunrise and sunset with both east and west exposure.

Abundant closet and storage space. Original hardwood 10" plank flooring and crown molding throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Greenwich Street have any available units?
745 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 745 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 745 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 745 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 745 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 745 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 745 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 745 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Greenwich Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Greenwich Street does not have units with air conditioning.
