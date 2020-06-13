745 Greenwich Street

Amenities

PRIME WEST VILLAGE, beautifully maintained historic townhouse upper duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath combines original detailing with modern convenience. This bright and spacious family home (owner occupies bottom duplex) on a quiet street has a private entrance. It is zoned for PS3 and PS41two highly sought after public schools, and is walking distance from a number of downtown private schools, such as St. Lukes, Avenues, Village Community School, Little Red Schoolhouse. A new junior high school will be opening soon, only blocks away.



The apartment boasts a working fireplace, a washer and dryer, large renovated chef's eat-in kitchen w/pantry, updated baths, and windows in every room. Enjoy both the sunrise and sunset with both east and west exposure.



Abundant closet and storage space. Original hardwood 10" plank flooring and crown molding throughout.