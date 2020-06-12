All apartments in New York
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

74 Forsyth St

74 Forsyth Street · (203) 815-0126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 Forsyth Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
No Fee Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!

Virtual Tours Available - Contact Today!

Apartment Features:
Laundry In Unit
True Full Sized Bedrooms with Closets
Open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances
Comfortable living room space
Marble bathroom
Beautiful exposed brick
Hardwood flooring

Building Features:
-Virtual Doorman

This building is located on a desirable part of the Lower East Side right across the street from Roosevelt park. Also, short distance to the B, D, M, F, J, Z and 6 subway lines.

Photos of a similar unit on the same floor and representative of layout and finishes.

Contact us today for a virtual tour of the unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Forsyth St have any available units?
74 Forsyth St has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Forsyth St have?
Some of 74 Forsyth St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Forsyth St currently offering any rent specials?
74 Forsyth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Forsyth St pet-friendly?
No, 74 Forsyth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 74 Forsyth St offer parking?
No, 74 Forsyth St does not offer parking.
Does 74 Forsyth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Forsyth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Forsyth St have a pool?
No, 74 Forsyth St does not have a pool.
Does 74 Forsyth St have accessible units?
No, 74 Forsyth St does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Forsyth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Forsyth St does not have units with dishwashers.
