73 West 82nd Street
73 West 82nd Street

73 West 82nd Street · (646) 255-3617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated sunny and spacious one bedroom with high ceilings and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. The chef's dream, eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Kitchen Aid stove & vented range hood, and the pice de rsistance of NYC, a malber Washer & Dryer. Bedroom features wainscoting with two comforting colors and a ceiling fan. The super bright Living Room is spacious with Southern Exposure, with a ceiling fan. Beautifully Renovated bathroom, all glass shower door, marble tiles and sink top. Conveniently located moments from Central Park, and close proximity to all major transportation, restaurants, shopping and everything the UWS has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 West 82nd Street have any available units?
73 West 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 73 West 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
73 West 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 73 West 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 73 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 73 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 73 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 West 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 73 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 73 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 73 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 73 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 West 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
