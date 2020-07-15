73 West 82nd Street

Amenities

This newly renovated sunny and spacious one bedroom with high ceilings and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. The chef's dream, eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Kitchen Aid stove & vented range hood, and the pice de rsistance of NYC, a malber Washer & Dryer. Bedroom features wainscoting with two comforting colors and a ceiling fan. The super bright Living Room is spacious with Southern Exposure, with a ceiling fan. Beautifully Renovated bathroom, all glass shower door, marble tiles and sink top. Conveniently located moments from Central Park, and close proximity to all major transportation, restaurants, shopping and everything the UWS has to offer!