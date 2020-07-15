71 Ludlow Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Live in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoodsthe historic Lower East Side. This stunningly artful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home blends historic New York loft style with a full range of luxury amenities, offering chic elegance with all the modern comforts!



A key-locked elevator leads directly into the bright, open living space, enhanced by exquisite maple floors and designer lighting, while double-paned windows illuminate the space with natural light and historic views. Clean white walls run from end to end of the loft, offering ample room to decorate to your heart's content, and the gourmet chef's kitchen features premium stainless appliances. This spacious home boasts extensive closet space, an in-unit washer/dryer, pristine bathrooms, central air, radiant under-the-floor heating, video security, and pre-wiring for high-speed internet.



Ludlow Lofts is an award-winning boutique condominium designed and built to the highest environmental standards. On-site amenities include a bike room, heated sidewalks for snow and ice melt, and a gorgeous roof deck providing panoramic city vistas.



The unbeatable location is steps from all of LES' marquee restaurants, art galleries and nightlife destinations, with SoHo, NoHo, NoLita, Little Italy, Chinatown, the East Village, TriBeCa and the Financial District all within walking distance. The B/D/F and J/M/Z subways are all just minutes from your front door, as is the M15 bus stop, making anywhere in New York easily accessible.,Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath LOFT offering chic style with all the modern comforts. Starting from your KEY LOCKED private elevator, you enter into a stunning 1756 square feet of bright open living space enhanced by contemporary refinements like maple floors, designer lighting, solid core wood doors with stainless steel hardware, Corian windowsills, central air conditioning, radiant under-the-floor heating, premium stainless appliances and maintenance-free Corian counters in the gourmet kitchen, six generous closets throughout, a full LAUNDRY ROOM off of the kitchen with a sink and washer/dryer, video security plus pre-wiring for high-speed telecommunications. Stay cozy this winter with the energy efficiency of low E glass double-paned windows facing east and west, superior sound and thermal insulation, and a high-efficiency individual boiler providing heat and hot water (heat and hot water are included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric and gas).



This contemporary award-winning boutique condominium was designed and built to the highest standards even before green was in vogue. Amenities include a closed circuit TV surveillance system, a bike room, common roof deck, even heated sidewalks for snow and ice melt. Ludlow Lofts also boasts a great LOCATION minutes from SoHo, NoHo, NoLita, Little Italy, Chinatown, The East Village, TriBeCa and the Financial District, and is within blocks of the F, B, and D trains, the J, M and Z subways for direct access to the Wall Street area, and the M15 bus stop. Pet Friendly. 2 year lease preferred.