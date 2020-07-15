All apartments in New York
Find more places like 71 Ludlow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
71 Ludlow Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

71 Ludlow Street

71 Ludlow St · (917) 699-0284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

71 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$7,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Live in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoodsthe historic Lower East Side. This stunningly artful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home blends historic New York loft style with a full range of luxury amenities, offering chic elegance with all the modern comforts!

A key-locked elevator leads directly into the bright, open living space, enhanced by exquisite maple floors and designer lighting, while double-paned windows illuminate the space with natural light and historic views. Clean white walls run from end to end of the loft, offering ample room to decorate to your heart's content, and the gourmet chef's kitchen features premium stainless appliances. This spacious home boasts extensive closet space, an in-unit washer/dryer, pristine bathrooms, central air, radiant under-the-floor heating, video security, and pre-wiring for high-speed internet.

Ludlow Lofts is an award-winning boutique condominium designed and built to the highest environmental standards. On-site amenities include a bike room, heated sidewalks for snow and ice melt, and a gorgeous roof deck providing panoramic city vistas.

The unbeatable location is steps from all of LES' marquee restaurants, art galleries and nightlife destinations, with SoHo, NoHo, NoLita, Little Italy, Chinatown, the East Village, TriBeCa and the Financial District all within walking distance. The B/D/F and J/M/Z subways are all just minutes from your front door, as is the M15 bus stop, making anywhere in New York easily accessible.,Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath LOFT offering chic style with all the modern comforts. Starting from your KEY LOCKED private elevator, you enter into a stunning 1756 square feet of bright open living space enhanced by contemporary refinements like maple floors, designer lighting, solid core wood doors with stainless steel hardware, Corian windowsills, central air conditioning, radiant under-the-floor heating, premium stainless appliances and maintenance-free Corian counters in the gourmet kitchen, six generous closets throughout, a full LAUNDRY ROOM off of the kitchen with a sink and washer/dryer, video security plus pre-wiring for high-speed telecommunications. Stay cozy this winter with the energy efficiency of low E glass double-paned windows facing east and west, superior sound and thermal insulation, and a high-efficiency individual boiler providing heat and hot water (heat and hot water are included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric and gas).

This contemporary award-winning boutique condominium was designed and built to the highest standards even before green was in vogue. Amenities include a closed circuit TV surveillance system, a bike room, common roof deck, even heated sidewalks for snow and ice melt. Ludlow Lofts also boasts a great LOCATION minutes from SoHo, NoHo, NoLita, Little Italy, Chinatown, The East Village, TriBeCa and the Financial District, and is within blocks of the F, B, and D trains, the J, M and Z subways for direct access to the Wall Street area, and the M15 bus stop. Pet Friendly. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Ludlow Street have any available units?
71 Ludlow Street has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Ludlow Street have?
Some of 71 Ludlow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Ludlow Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Ludlow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Ludlow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Ludlow Street is pet friendly.
Does 71 Ludlow Street offer parking?
No, 71 Ludlow Street does not offer parking.
Does 71 Ludlow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Ludlow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Ludlow Street have a pool?
No, 71 Ludlow Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Ludlow Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Ludlow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Ludlow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Ludlow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 71 Ludlow Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity