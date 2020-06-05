71 Laight Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home is available for rent in a modern reflection of historic Tribeca building, Sterling Mason.

This spacious residence has soaring 11'3 foot ceilings and wide-plank oak wood floors throughout. Enter through the large foyer that leads to the gracious living room & dining room with oversized windows. The open chefs' kitchen features marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, and a Viking six-burner cooktop. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have large closets and en-suite bathrooms. Master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a double vanity, soaking tub, separate toilet and steam shower with marble throughout. Motorized shades and recessed lighting are installed in every room. Perfect for art lovers that this is an apartment for those who appreciate art in all of its forms with a lot of wall space. Last but not least, this residence also comes with a private storage and a bike storage.

Building amenities include a full-time doorman, on-premise Resident Manager, fitness center and private exercise studios, and a children's playroom.

Please allow 24 HOURS notice for showing inquiries.