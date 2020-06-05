All apartments in New York
Location

71 Laight Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home is available for rent in a modern reflection of historic Tribeca building, Sterling Mason.
This spacious residence has soaring 11'3 foot ceilings and wide-plank oak wood floors throughout. Enter through the large foyer that leads to the gracious living room & dining room with oversized windows. The open chefs' kitchen features marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, and a Viking six-burner cooktop. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have large closets and en-suite bathrooms. Master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a double vanity, soaking tub, separate toilet and steam shower with marble throughout. Motorized shades and recessed lighting are installed in every room. Perfect for art lovers that this is an apartment for those who appreciate art in all of its forms with a lot of wall space. Last but not least, this residence also comes with a private storage and a bike storage.
Building amenities include a full-time doorman, on-premise Resident Manager, fitness center and private exercise studios, and a children's playroom.
Please allow 24 HOURS notice for showing inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Laight Street have any available units?
71 Laight Street has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Laight Street have?
Some of 71 Laight Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Laight Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Laight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Laight Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 Laight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 71 Laight Street offer parking?
Yes, 71 Laight Street does offer parking.
Does 71 Laight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Laight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Laight Street have a pool?
No, 71 Laight Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Laight Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Laight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Laight Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Laight Street has units with dishwashers.
