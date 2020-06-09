709 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic true two bedroom in high 40's of HK that is priced very well. The building is well maintained with a live in super, and a short walk to all major subway lines on the west side.



The living room has a ceiling fan, a window, and can fit a 3 person couch, as well as an entertainment area. Each bedroom has a window, the larger having two.



Each bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed with room for furniture, and each have their own closets with storage space.



Laundry directly across the street.