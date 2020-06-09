All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

709 Ninth Avenue

709 9th Avenue · (732) 910-3204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-FN · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
July 1st move in date, pet friendly

Fantastic true two bedroom in high 40's of HK that is priced very well. The building is well maintained with a live in super, and a short walk to all major subway lines on the west side.

The living room has a ceiling fan, a window, and can fit a 3 person couch, as well as an entertainment area. Each bedroom has a window, the larger having two.

Each bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed with room for furniture, and each have their own closets with storage space.

Laundry directly across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
709 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 709 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
709 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Ninth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 709 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 709 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 709 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 709 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 709 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 709 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Ninth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Ninth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
