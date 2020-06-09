709 Ninth Avenue

Amenities
July 1st move in date, pet friendly
Fantastic true two bedroom in high 40's of HK that is priced very well. The building is well maintained with a live in super, and a short walk to all major subway lines on the west side.
The living room has a ceiling fan, a window, and can fit a 3 person couch, as well as an entertainment area. Each bedroom has a window, the larger having two.
Each bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed with room for furniture, and each have their own closets with storage space.
Laundry directly across the street.