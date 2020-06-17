All apartments in New York
Find more places like 700 West 175th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
700 West 175th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

700 West 175th Street

700 West 175th Street · (917) 601-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 West 175th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Newly listed! ***NO FEE*** True 3 bedroom In the heart of Washington Heights an amazing opportunity has become available! A large 3. bedroom apartment that has it all! -True 3 Bedroom! This unit is huge! -Large Living Space, -Queen Size Bedrooms, -Oversized closets, -Excellent Location, The building is one block from the A TRAIN! Minutes to all things we enjoy wonderful restaurants, cafes, park and so much more! -Stainless Steel kitchen with tile floor and tile bathroom,-Full Appliances And Full Bathroom, -Hardwood Floors, -Sunny Layout, Happy apartment! -High Ceilings, -Pets allowed, -Renovated, -Elevator building,-On site super, -Easy approval and procedures, Reach out now to schedule your private viewing! Contact Sam today to start enjoying this apartment every day! bestaptsnyc154194

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 West 175th Street have any available units?
700 West 175th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 West 175th Street have?
Some of 700 West 175th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 West 175th Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 West 175th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 West 175th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 West 175th Street is pet friendly.
Does 700 West 175th Street offer parking?
No, 700 West 175th Street does not offer parking.
Does 700 West 175th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 West 175th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 West 175th Street have a pool?
No, 700 West 175th Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 West 175th Street have accessible units?
No, 700 West 175th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 West 175th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 West 175th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 West 175th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity