700 West 175th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Newly listed! ***NO FEE*** True 3 bedroom In the heart of Washington Heights an amazing opportunity has become available! A large 3. bedroom apartment that has it all! -True 3 Bedroom! This unit is huge! -Large Living Space, -Queen Size Bedrooms, -Oversized closets, -Excellent Location, The building is one block from the A TRAIN! Minutes to all things we enjoy wonderful restaurants, cafes, park and so much more! -Stainless Steel kitchen with tile floor and tile bathroom,-Full Appliances And Full Bathroom, -Hardwood Floors, -Sunny Layout, Happy apartment! -High Ceilings, -Pets allowed, -Renovated, -Elevator building,-On site super, -Easy approval and procedures, Reach out now to schedule your private viewing! Contact Sam today to start enjoying this apartment every day! bestaptsnyc154194