68-70 Irving Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Gut Renovated, Large 1bed on historic Irving place and E 18th street, in the hearth of Gramercy Park!5th floor, views of Irving place.This is one of a kind apartment! Bedroom can fit a king size bed and additional furniture, spacious living room with wall of windows and loft-like feel, renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, windowed marble bath, great closet space, hardwood floors, high ceilings.....Amenities: Well maintained building with Live in super, elevator and laundry room.The building is just minutes to Union Square, Whole Foods, amazing restaurants, shopping and public transportation (14th street and 23rd street subway and buses)! Heat, gas, and water included in rent.Sorry, No Pets!To view call Emil at 347.256.6547 ONE281545