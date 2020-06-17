All apartments in New York
Location

68 Irving Pl, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Gut Renovated, Large 1bed on historic Irving place and E 18th street, in the hearth of Gramercy Park!5th floor, views of Irving place.This is one of a kind apartment! Bedroom can fit a king size bed and additional furniture, spacious living room with wall of windows and loft-like feel, renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, windowed marble bath, great closet space, hardwood floors, high ceilings.....Amenities: Well maintained building with Live in super, elevator and laundry room.The building is just minutes to Union Square, Whole Foods, amazing restaurants, shopping and public transportation (14th street and 23rd street subway and buses)! Heat, gas, and water included in rent.Sorry, No Pets!To view call Emil at 347.256.6547 ONE281545

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-70 Irving Place have any available units?
68-70 Irving Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 68-70 Irving Place have?
Some of 68-70 Irving Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-70 Irving Place currently offering any rent specials?
68-70 Irving Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-70 Irving Place pet-friendly?
No, 68-70 Irving Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 68-70 Irving Place offer parking?
No, 68-70 Irving Place does not offer parking.
Does 68-70 Irving Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-70 Irving Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-70 Irving Place have a pool?
No, 68-70 Irving Place does not have a pool.
Does 68-70 Irving Place have accessible units?
No, 68-70 Irving Place does not have accessible units.
Does 68-70 Irving Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68-70 Irving Place has units with dishwashers.
