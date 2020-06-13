All apartments in New York
Find more places like 67 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
67 Franklin Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

67 Franklin Street

67 Franklin Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

67 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Sprawling three bedroom, three bath duplex residence with direct elevator entry and northern exposure overlooking historic Franklin Street. The soaring 17'7"double height main living area creates a dramatic room with airy, light-filled volume, enhanced by massive 6'x10' windows. Interiors, custom-designed by Shigeru Ban, complement the light, open design with grand room proportions and flexible living spaces including a large library/bedroom with full bath, and a second level study overlooking the great room below. The kitchen, which opens to the 28'5" x 28'0" great room, features custom white matte lacquer cabinetry, Calacatta Lincoln slab marble countertops, Gaggenau gas cook top with externally vented hood, Gaggenau refrigerator in custom white matte lacquer finish, Gaggenau steam oven, Gaggenau under-counter wine cooler, and Dornbracht fixtures. The five fixture master bath features a custom Corian vanity with full incorporated sink, Bianco Dolomiti marble walls and floors, 71" Kaldewei Classic Duo Oval soaking tub, thermostatic temperature control, and radiant heated floors. 5" wide plank white oak flooring throughout. Year-round multi-zone heating and air conditioning; side by side Miele washing machine and externally vented dryer. 67 Franklin Street is home to 11 duplex residences and two magnificent penthouses giving this condominium conversion a boutique living feel while offering a host of amenities including, a 24-hour doorman, fitness center by the Wright Fit, dance/yoga studio, hydrotherapy spa, treatment room, steam/sauna room, resident lounge, playroom, bicycle storage and courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Franklin Street have any available units?
67 Franklin Street has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Franklin Street have?
Some of 67 Franklin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 67 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 67 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 67 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 67 Franklin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity