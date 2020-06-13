Amenities

Sprawling three bedroom, three bath duplex residence with direct elevator entry and northern exposure overlooking historic Franklin Street. The soaring 17'7"double height main living area creates a dramatic room with airy, light-filled volume, enhanced by massive 6'x10' windows. Interiors, custom-designed by Shigeru Ban, complement the light, open design with grand room proportions and flexible living spaces including a large library/bedroom with full bath, and a second level study overlooking the great room below. The kitchen, which opens to the 28'5" x 28'0" great room, features custom white matte lacquer cabinetry, Calacatta Lincoln slab marble countertops, Gaggenau gas cook top with externally vented hood, Gaggenau refrigerator in custom white matte lacquer finish, Gaggenau steam oven, Gaggenau under-counter wine cooler, and Dornbracht fixtures. The five fixture master bath features a custom Corian vanity with full incorporated sink, Bianco Dolomiti marble walls and floors, 71" Kaldewei Classic Duo Oval soaking tub, thermostatic temperature control, and radiant heated floors. 5" wide plank white oak flooring throughout. Year-round multi-zone heating and air conditioning; side by side Miele washing machine and externally vented dryer. 67 Franklin Street is home to 11 duplex residences and two magnificent penthouses giving this condominium conversion a boutique living feel while offering a host of amenities including, a 24-hour doorman, fitness center by the Wright Fit, dance/yoga studio, hydrotherapy spa, treatment room, steam/sauna room, resident lounge, playroom, bicycle storage and courtyard.