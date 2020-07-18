Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator new construction

Bright and spacious one bedroom home available at Boutique 67. This home features a king-sized bedroom and a private balcony off the living room, which can easily accommodate your couches, entertainment center, and additional furniture.



The open kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, as well as Quartz Master countertops and a vented range hood. Additional features include an in-unit washer and vented dryer, 10 foot ceilings throughout, multi-zone heating and cooling system, and video intercom.



67 Avenue C is a newly constructed, boutique condominium elevator building. Located at the crossroads of the East Village and Lower East Side, it is surrounded by the best of what both vibrant neighborhoods have to offer.