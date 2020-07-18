All apartments in New York
Find more places like 67 Avenue C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
67 Avenue C
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

67 Avenue C

67 Avenue C · (415) 218-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

67 Avenue C, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
Bright and spacious one bedroom home available at Boutique 67. This home features a king-sized bedroom and a private balcony off the living room, which can easily accommodate your couches, entertainment center, and additional furniture.

The open kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, as well as Quartz Master countertops and a vented range hood. Additional features include an in-unit washer and vented dryer, 10 foot ceilings throughout, multi-zone heating and cooling system, and video intercom.

67 Avenue C is a newly constructed, boutique condominium elevator building. Located at the crossroads of the East Village and Lower East Side, it is surrounded by the best of what both vibrant neighborhoods have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Avenue C have any available units?
67 Avenue C has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Avenue C have?
Some of 67 Avenue C's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
67 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 67 Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 67 Avenue C offer parking?
No, 67 Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 67 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 67 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 67 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 67 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Avenue C has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 67 Avenue C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity