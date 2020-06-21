66 Post Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated rent controlled stainless steel

One of the biggest and best one bedrooms for the price on the market right now in all of Inwood!!



This massive second floor one bedroom was recently renovated, and is ready for you now!!



Tons of natural light

Complete gut renovation

Gorgeous subway tile backsplash in the kitchen

All new stainless appliances

Shelved Panty for your Dry goods

Ample cabinet space for storage

Huge storage closet in the hallway

Absolutely massive living room!

King-sized bedroom!

Large master closet

Gorgeous modern finishes in the bathroom

RENT STABILIZED

Live in Super

One block from the laundromat

Sorry, No Pets.



Check out the Virtual Tour for a full walk through!

*Please note, the maximum legal regulated rent for this apartment is $1,751.38*