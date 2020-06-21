66 Post Avenue

Amenities
One of the biggest and best one bedrooms for the price on the market right now in all of Inwood!!
This massive second floor one bedroom was recently renovated, and is ready for you now!!
Tons of natural light
Complete gut renovation
Gorgeous subway tile backsplash in the kitchen
All new stainless appliances
Shelved Panty for your Dry goods
Ample cabinet space for storage
Huge storage closet in the hallway
Absolutely massive living room!
King-sized bedroom!
Large master closet
Gorgeous modern finishes in the bathroom
RENT STABILIZED
Live in Super
One block from the laundromat
Sorry, No Pets.
Check out the Virtual Tour for a full walk through!
*Please note, the maximum legal regulated rent for this apartment is $1,751.38*