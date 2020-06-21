All apartments in New York
Find more places like 66 Post Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
66 Post Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

66 Post Avenue

66 Post Avenue · (702) 460-9490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

66 Post Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
rent controlled
One of the biggest and best one bedrooms for the price on the market right now in all of Inwood!!

This massive second floor one bedroom was recently renovated, and is ready for you now!!

Tons of natural light
Complete gut renovation
Gorgeous subway tile backsplash in the kitchen
All new stainless appliances
Shelved Panty for your Dry goods
Ample cabinet space for storage
Huge storage closet in the hallway
Absolutely massive living room!
King-sized bedroom!
Large master closet
Gorgeous modern finishes in the bathroom
RENT STABILIZED
Live in Super
One block from the laundromat
Sorry, No Pets.

Check out the Virtual Tour for a full walk through!
*Please note, the maximum legal regulated rent for this apartment is $1,751.38*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Post Avenue have any available units?
66 Post Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 66 Post Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
66 Post Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Post Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 66 Post Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66 Post Avenue offer parking?
No, 66 Post Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 66 Post Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Post Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Post Avenue have a pool?
No, 66 Post Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 66 Post Avenue have accessible units?
No, 66 Post Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Post Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Post Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Post Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Post Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 66 Post Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity