THE APARTMENT: This spacious loft-like apartment is located on the first floor of a well-maintained, co-op building on a quiet neighborhood block. The home features hardwood plank floors, high ceilings, a sizable & newly renovated windowed kitchen, a renovated bathroom, a large living room, a king sized bedroom, as well as an extra room that can serve as a dining room, home office or as a second bedroom. Plenty of natural sunlight throughout the apartment.



BUILDING: 66 Overlook Terrace is a meticulously maintained Co-Op building that offers a P/T doorman, elevator, live-in-super, laundry room, gym, a backyard playground and seating area, a bike room and a package room.



NEIGHBORHOOD: Located in the tree-lined & peaceful neighborhood of Hudson Heights. A short walk to the beautiful Fort Tryon Park and The Cloisters, the medieval branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Two blocks to the A train. 30 minutes to Midtown. Close to nightlife, restaurants and bars in Inwood and Washington Heights.