Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

66 Overlook Terrace

66 Overlook Terrace · (212) 864-4555
Location

66 Overlook Terrace, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-H · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
THE APARTMENT: This spacious loft-like apartment is located on the first floor of a well-maintained, co-op building on a quiet neighborhood block. The home features hardwood plank floors, high ceilings, a sizable & newly renovated windowed kitchen, a renovated bathroom, a large living room, a king sized bedroom, as well as an extra room that can serve as a dining room, home office or as a second bedroom. Plenty of natural sunlight throughout the apartment.

BUILDING: 66 Overlook Terrace is a meticulously maintained Co-Op building that offers a P/T doorman, elevator, live-in-super, laundry room, gym, a backyard playground and seating area, a bike room and a package room.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Located in the tree-lined & peaceful neighborhood of Hudson Heights. A short walk to the beautiful Fort Tryon Park and The Cloisters, the medieval branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Two blocks to the A train. 30 minutes to Midtown. Close to nightlife, restaurants and bars in Inwood and Washington Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Overlook Terrace have any available units?
66 Overlook Terrace has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Overlook Terrace have?
Some of 66 Overlook Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Overlook Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
66 Overlook Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Overlook Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 66 Overlook Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66 Overlook Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 66 Overlook Terrace does offer parking.
Does 66 Overlook Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Overlook Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Overlook Terrace have a pool?
No, 66 Overlook Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 66 Overlook Terrace have accessible units?
No, 66 Overlook Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Overlook Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Overlook Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
