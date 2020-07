Amenities

CENTRAL PARK BLOCK*W.73rd St*Third floor. Lincoln Center location. Bright, charming and spacious one bedroom with 1ft' ceilings and storage loft. Apartment features: palatial living room with exposed brick; renovated separate kitchen with STAINLESS appliances and DISHWASHER; queen-sized bedroom; exposed brick; high ceilings; lots of closet and storage space; and marble bathroom. Located in a well-maintained brownstone on a gorgeous tree-lined block next to Central Park and 1/2 block to B/C/D trains and crosstown bus. To view this apartment or any other please contact me anytime via cell or email. I am extremely dedicated to finding you the right home.