640 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities
Hudson Heights, located on Fort Washington Ave and W 187th st. this Large, bright, beautiful Jr 1 bedroom features great "off the cliff views" facing southeast with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops, white lacquer high end cabinets, granite tiled floors in the kitchen and a fully granite tiled bathroom with full-size Kohler fixtures.Building features live-in super who cares, elevator, laundry room, bike room, loungeColumbia Medical Center is just a short 10 minute stroll away or 2 stops on the "A" train, students and staff are welcome. Pets OK.Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Cats and Dogs AllowedPets Allowed Dishwasher Bike Room Lounge Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome