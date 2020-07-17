640 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Hudson Heights, located on Fort Washington Ave and W 187th st. this Large, bright, beautiful Jr 1 bedroom features great "off the cliff views" facing southeast with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops, white lacquer high end cabinets, granite tiled floors in the kitchen and a fully granite tiled bathroom with full-size Kohler fixtures.Building features live-in super who cares, elevator, laundry room, bike room, loungeColumbia Medical Center is just a short 10 minute stroll away or 2 stops on the "A" train, students and staff are welcome. Pets OK.Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Cats and Dogs AllowedPets Allowed Dishwasher Bike Room Lounge Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome