Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

640 Fort Washington Avenue

640 Fort Washington Avenue · (917) 709-1491
Location

640 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Hudson Heights, located on Fort Washington Ave and W 187th st. this Large, bright, beautiful Jr 1 bedroom features great "off the cliff views" facing southeast with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops, white lacquer high end cabinets, granite tiled floors in the kitchen and a fully granite tiled bathroom with full-size Kohler fixtures.Building features live-in super who cares, elevator, laundry room, bike room, loungeColumbia Medical Center is just a short 10 minute stroll away or 2 stops on the "A" train, students and staff are welcome. Pets OK.Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Cats and Dogs AllowedPets Allowed Dishwasher Bike Room Lounge Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
640 Fort Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Fort Washington Avenue have?
Some of 640 Fort Washington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
640 Fort Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Fort Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 640 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 640 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 640 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 640 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 640 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 640 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Fort Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
