629 West 135th Street

This spacious 4 bedroom apartment is located on a quiet street near Riverside Drive. This unit features king and queen-sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting throughout and a spacious living room perfect for hosting guests.



The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and a full-size fridge.



Well maintained building located just a couple of blocks from the 1 train and a number of supermarkets, grocery stores, and restaurants.



*Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives