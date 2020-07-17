All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

629 West 135th Street

629 West 135th Street · (347) 673-9795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

629 West 135th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious 4 bedroom apartment is located on a quiet street near Riverside Drive. This unit features king and queen-sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting throughout and a spacious living room perfect for hosting guests.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and a full-size fridge.

Well maintained building located just a couple of blocks from the 1 train and a number of supermarkets, grocery stores, and restaurants.

*Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 West 135th Street have any available units?
629 West 135th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 West 135th Street have?
Some of 629 West 135th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 West 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
629 West 135th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 West 135th Street pet-friendly?
No, 629 West 135th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 629 West 135th Street offer parking?
No, 629 West 135th Street does not offer parking.
Does 629 West 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 West 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 West 135th Street have a pool?
No, 629 West 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 629 West 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 629 West 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 629 West 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 West 135th Street has units with dishwashers.
