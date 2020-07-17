All apartments in New York
Find more places like 629 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
629 Park Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

629 Park Avenue

629 Park Avenue · (516) 512-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

629 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$9,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Situated on elegant Park Avenue, in the heart of Lenox Hill, this rarely available 2br/2ba offers an urban retreat steps from Central Park, at the center of it all.

Combining timeless pre-war charm with modern luxury the full floor residence spans 1,466 square feet. A keyed elevator opens onto the generously proportioned open plan dining and living area replete with herringbone floors, a gas fireplace and self irrigating flower boxed windows that give the feel of living in a park like setting.

An open plan kitchen brings chef caliber features together with functional design. The large central prep island, ample custom cabinetry and premium appliances, including dual refrigerators, a gas range, wall oven, warming drawer and dishwasher provide everything required to serve up a dinner party with ease and style.

Graciously designed with floor to ceiling windows and doors opening onto a private terrace, the expansive Master Suite offers ample closet space and a spa inspired bathroom, finished in French limestone, featuring a separate steam shower and tub.

Continuing the spa like feel, the guest bathroom is clad in Armani grey limestone and the generously sized second bedroom offers access to the terrace as well.

Not to be missed, this exquisite home provides a rare opportunity to lease on Park Avenue's Gold Coast.

Features

- Keyed elevator access
- Gas fireplace
- Herringbone wood flooring
- Central heating/air
- Self-irrigating window flower boxes changed seasonally
- In unit washer and dryer

Kitchen
- Subzero fridge with separate drawer fridge
- Miele Range
- Dacor wall oven, warming drawer & microwave
- Miele dishwasher

En-suite Bath
- French limestone
- Separate steam shower and tub

Guest Bath
- Armani grey limestone
- Kohler Jacuzzi tub,Situated on elegant Park Avenue, in the heart of Lenox Hill, this rarely available 2br/2ba offers an urban retreat steps from Central Park, at the center of it all.

Combining timeless pre-war charm with modern luxury the full floor residence spans 1,466 square feet. A keyed elevator opens onto the generously proportioned open plan dining and living area replete with herringbone floors, a gas fireplace and self irrigating flower boxed windows that give the feel of living in a park like setting.

An open plan kitchen brings chef caliber features together with functional design. The large central prep island, ample custom cabinetry and premium appliances, including dual refrigerators, a gas range, wall oven, warming drawer and dishwasher provide everything required to serve up a dinner party with ease and style.

Graciously designed with floor to ceiling windows and doors opening onto a private terrace, the expansive Master Suite offers ample closet space and a spa inspired bathroom, finished in French limestone, featuring a separate steam shower and tub.

Continuing the spa like feel, the guest bathroom is clad in Armani grey limestone and the generously sized second bedroom offers access to the terrace as well.

Not to be missed, this exquisite home provides a rare opportunity to lease on Park Avenue's Gold Coast.

Features:

Apartment

- Keyed elevator access
- Gas fireplace
- Herringbone wood flooring
- Central heating/air
- Self-irrigating window flower boxes changed seasonally
- In unit washer and dryer

Kitchen

- Subzero fridge with separate drawer fridge
- Miele Range
- Dacor wall oven, warming drawer & microwave
- Miele dishwasher

En Suite Bath

- French limestone
- Separate steam shower and tub

Guest Bath

- Armani grey limestone
- Kohler Jacuzzi tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Park Avenue have any available units?
629 Park Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Park Avenue have?
Some of 629 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
629 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 629 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 629 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 629 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 629 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 629 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 629 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 629 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 629 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity