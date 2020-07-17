629 Park Avenue

Amenities

Situated on elegant Park Avenue, in the heart of Lenox Hill, this rarely available 2br/2ba offers an urban retreat steps from Central Park, at the center of it all.



Combining timeless pre-war charm with modern luxury the full floor residence spans 1,466 square feet. A keyed elevator opens onto the generously proportioned open plan dining and living area replete with herringbone floors, a gas fireplace and self irrigating flower boxed windows that give the feel of living in a park like setting.



An open plan kitchen brings chef caliber features together with functional design. The large central prep island, ample custom cabinetry and premium appliances, including dual refrigerators, a gas range, wall oven, warming drawer and dishwasher provide everything required to serve up a dinner party with ease and style.



Graciously designed with floor to ceiling windows and doors opening onto a private terrace, the expansive Master Suite offers ample closet space and a spa inspired bathroom, finished in French limestone, featuring a separate steam shower and tub.



Continuing the spa like feel, the guest bathroom is clad in Armani grey limestone and the generously sized second bedroom offers access to the terrace as well.



Not to be missed, this exquisite home provides a rare opportunity to lease on Park Avenue's Gold Coast.



Features



- Keyed elevator access

- Gas fireplace

- Herringbone wood flooring

- Central heating/air

- Self-irrigating window flower boxes changed seasonally

- In unit washer and dryer



Kitchen

- Subzero fridge with separate drawer fridge

- Miele Range

- Dacor wall oven, warming drawer & microwave

- Miele dishwasher



En-suite Bath

- French limestone

- Separate steam shower and tub



Guest Bath

- Armani grey limestone

