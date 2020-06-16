All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:31 PM

62 Rivington Street

62 Rivington Street ·
Location

62 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$5,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
Available for July 1 occupancy is a spacious light filled apartment in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood in a boutique building. This residence boasts three spacious bedrooms ,that can each accommodate a full/queen sized bed and one and a half bathrooms. A foyer leads into two bedrooms on the right (north side) , to the left is the living/dining room. The kitchen is on the right hand side of the living/dining room and the bedroom with en suite bathroom is on the left end. You will find your in unit/washer dryer off of the recently renovated full bathroom. The recently renovated kitchen ,which has great storage and prep space and a dishwasher, opens to the living room area , allowing for ease of entertaining while continuing to engage with those who are in the living room. Your front balcony looks out onto the city scape of the Lower East Side ,and a larger rear balcony faces an interior (tree lined?) courtyard. No need to leave home to do laundry- a coveted washer AND dryer are in your apartment ! 62 Rivington Street is a boutique condominium with a secured elevator/virtual doorman on the Lower East Side, one of New York's most vibrant neighborhoods with convenient transportation options nearby. Tenant pays for their utilities . 15% brokerage commission payable by tenant. For more information or a virtual tour, please contact listing agent. Available for a July 1st start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Rivington Street have any available units?
62 Rivington Street has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Rivington Street have?
Some of 62 Rivington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 Rivington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 62 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 62 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Rivington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Rivington Street have a pool?
No, 62 Rivington Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 62 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Rivington Street has units with dishwashers.
