Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator

Available for July 1 occupancy is a spacious light filled apartment in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood in a boutique building. This residence boasts three spacious bedrooms ,that can each accommodate a full/queen sized bed and one and a half bathrooms. A foyer leads into two bedrooms on the right (north side) , to the left is the living/dining room. The kitchen is on the right hand side of the living/dining room and the bedroom with en suite bathroom is on the left end. You will find your in unit/washer dryer off of the recently renovated full bathroom. The recently renovated kitchen ,which has great storage and prep space and a dishwasher, opens to the living room area , allowing for ease of entertaining while continuing to engage with those who are in the living room. Your front balcony looks out onto the city scape of the Lower East Side ,and a larger rear balcony faces an interior (tree lined?) courtyard. No need to leave home to do laundry- a coveted washer AND dryer are in your apartment ! 62 Rivington Street is a boutique condominium with a secured elevator/virtual doorman on the Lower East Side, one of New York's most vibrant neighborhoods with convenient transportation options nearby. Tenant pays for their utilities . 15% brokerage commission payable by tenant. For more information or a virtual tour, please contact listing agent. Available for a July 1st start.