62 Forsyth Street

Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Lower East side! This apartment features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a marble bathroom with a glass shower door. All bedrooms are spacious and can fit up to a queen sized bed. Apartment situated on the corner of Forsyth and Hester Street, foot steps away from Sara D Roosevelt Park and all public transportation, countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby.



Nearest transportation includes the B / D train at Grand Street and the F / M / J / Z train at Delancey/Essex Street as well as many bus stops nearby.



Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including Russ and Daughter's, Joe's Shanghai, Hotel Chantelle, The DL, Vanessa's Dumplings and so much more!



Please contact if you would like to see a video of this apartment. You are able to view, apply and rent this apartment virtually!!



*Please note, landlord is offering 1 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $3,975.