Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

62 Forsyth Street

62 Forsyth Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 Forsyth Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,643

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Lower East side! This apartment features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a marble bathroom with a glass shower door. All bedrooms are spacious and can fit up to a queen sized bed. Apartment situated on the corner of Forsyth and Hester Street, foot steps away from Sara D Roosevelt Park and all public transportation, countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby.

Nearest transportation includes the B / D train at Grand Street and the F / M / J / Z train at Delancey/Essex Street as well as many bus stops nearby.

Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including Russ and Daughter's, Joe's Shanghai, Hotel Chantelle, The DL, Vanessa's Dumplings and so much more!

Please contact if you would like to see a video of this apartment. You are able to view, apply and rent this apartment virtually!!

*Please note, landlord is offering 1 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $3,975.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Forsyth Street have any available units?
62 Forsyth Street has a unit available for $3,643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 62 Forsyth Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 Forsyth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Forsyth Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 Forsyth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 Forsyth Street offer parking?
No, 62 Forsyth Street does not offer parking.
Does 62 Forsyth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Forsyth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Forsyth Street have a pool?
No, 62 Forsyth Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 Forsyth Street have accessible units?
No, 62 Forsyth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Forsyth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Forsyth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Forsyth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Forsyth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
