All apartments in New York
Find more places like 615 West 172nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
615 West 172nd Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:00 AM

615 West 172nd Street

615 West 172nd Street · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

615 West 172nd Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Very Large (approx 1100 sq ft) Lobby-level 2 Bedroom apartment, gut-renovated and ready for move-in. Good Light. Elevator building with a laundry facility. Super lives on the premises. Walk to Columbia Medical Center in 3 minutes. Near "A", "C" and #1 Trains.Spacious, almost equal-sized rooms with a great separate layout. High ceilings, original hardwood floors and plenty of Closets for storage. Entrance foyer, classic Art-Deco sunken living room, breakfast nook in the Kitchen.Live in a vibrant neighborhood with every kind of shopping and restaurant right around the corner on Broadway, and a big Supermarket is only 1/2 block away.NOTE: Pictures of the kitchen belong to a different unit on the same building. BROKERS FEE IS 1.5 MONTHS BASED ON THE RENT. ElevatorPet friendly-cats onlyLaundryGuarantors friendlyGuarantors acceptedSunken-living room SoveRE45350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 West 172nd Street have any available units?
615 West 172nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 West 172nd Street have?
Some of 615 West 172nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 West 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 West 172nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 West 172nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 West 172nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 615 West 172nd Street offer parking?
No, 615 West 172nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 615 West 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 West 172nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 West 172nd Street have a pool?
No, 615 West 172nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 West 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 615 West 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 West 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 West 172nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 615 West 172nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity