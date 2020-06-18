615 West 172nd Street

Amenities

Very Large (approx 1100 sq ft) Lobby-level 2 Bedroom apartment, gut-renovated and ready for move-in. Good Light. Elevator building with a laundry facility. Super lives on the premises. Walk to Columbia Medical Center in 3 minutes. Near "A", "C" and #1 Trains.Spacious, almost equal-sized rooms with a great separate layout. High ceilings, original hardwood floors and plenty of Closets for storage. Entrance foyer, classic Art-Deco sunken living room, breakfast nook in the Kitchen.Live in a vibrant neighborhood with every kind of shopping and restaurant right around the corner on Broadway, and a big Supermarket is only 1/2 block away.NOTE: Pictures of the kitchen belong to a different unit on the same building. BROKERS FEE IS 1.5 MONTHS BASED ON THE RENT. ElevatorPet friendly-cats onlyLaundryGuarantors friendlyGuarantors acceptedSunken-living room SoveRE45350