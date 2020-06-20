615 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge gym parking pool key fob access

Panoramic North and West City views including New York's most iconic midtown buildings Floor to ceiling glass

Custom solar shades

Custom wood floors

Gracious ceiling heights

Generous walk-in-closet and storage throughout

Smart home technology including Nest and key fob entry

Washer and Dryer by Bosch Custom SHoP kitchens include:

Miele Oven and Speedoven

Paneled refrigerator and dishwasher

Custom marble islands

Statuary marble countertops and backsplash

Black matte and brass custom lighting The Master Bath features:

Bookmatched Crocodile Marble Shower Wall

Black matte Rain showerhead and additional handshower

Double vanity with black matte fixtures and generous storage

Custom light sconces with warm brass details 60,000 square feet of amenities, including 2 swimming pools (rooftop infinity and 75' indoor Skybridge lap pool), LA PALESTRA dual floor fitness center (including climbing wall, studio, Peloton bikes and more) Juice bar, Entertaining kitchen, Empire Lounge for private events, Children's Playrooom, Residents' Lounge, Parking, Personal concierge services and more, residents are offered a new luxurious lease on life in Manhattan.