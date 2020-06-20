615 1st Avenue

Amenities
Panoramic North and West City views including New York's most iconic midtown buildings Floor to ceiling glass
Custom solar shades
Custom wood floors
Gracious ceiling heights
Generous walk-in-closet and storage throughout
Smart home technology including Nest and key fob entry
Washer and Dryer by Bosch Custom SHoP kitchens include:
Miele Oven and Speedoven
Paneled refrigerator and dishwasher
Custom marble islands
Statuary marble countertops and backsplash
Black matte and brass custom lighting The Master Bath features:
Bookmatched Crocodile Marble Shower Wall
Black matte Rain showerhead and additional handshower
Double vanity with black matte fixtures and generous storage
Custom light sconces with warm brass details 60,000 square feet of amenities, including 2 swimming pools (rooftop infinity and 75' indoor Skybridge lap pool), LA PALESTRA dual floor fitness center (including climbing wall, studio, Peloton bikes and more) Juice bar, Entertaining kitchen, Empire Lounge for private events, Children's Playrooom, Residents' Lounge, Parking, Personal concierge services and more, residents are offered a new luxurious lease on life in Manhattan.