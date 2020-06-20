All apartments in New York
615 1st Avenue
615 1st Avenue

615 1st Avenue · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
key fob access
Panoramic North and West City views including New York's most iconic midtown buildings Floor to ceiling glass
Custom solar shades
Custom wood floors
Gracious ceiling heights
Generous walk-in-closet and storage throughout
Smart home technology including Nest and key fob entry
Washer and Dryer by Bosch Custom SHoP kitchens include:
Miele Oven and Speedoven
Paneled refrigerator and dishwasher
Custom marble islands
Statuary marble countertops and backsplash
Black matte and brass custom lighting The Master Bath features:
Bookmatched Crocodile Marble Shower Wall
Black matte Rain showerhead and additional handshower
Double vanity with black matte fixtures and generous storage
Custom light sconces with warm brass details 60,000 square feet of amenities, including 2 swimming pools (rooftop infinity and 75' indoor Skybridge lap pool), LA PALESTRA dual floor fitness center (including climbing wall, studio, Peloton bikes and more) Juice bar, Entertaining kitchen, Empire Lounge for private events, Children's Playrooom, Residents' Lounge, Parking, Personal concierge services and more, residents are offered a new luxurious lease on life in Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 1st Avenue have any available units?
615 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 1st Avenue have?
Some of 615 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
615 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 615 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 615 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 615 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 615 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 615 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 615 1st Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 615 1st Avenue has accessible units.
Does 615 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
