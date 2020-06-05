61 North Moore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator lobby

Spectacular mint spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Condo loft rental on Tribeca's finest block. This gorgeous renovated home has beautiful large windows, soaring wood beamed ceilings, original wood beamed columns, generous room proportions, hardwood floors, and a working gas fireplace. The open chef's kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and overlooks the spacious open and airy living/dining room. The large master bedroom has a Juliette balcony and excellent closet space. The en-suite master bath has double sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. The apartment has central cooling and heating systems, custom designed closets, and a washer/dryer. The 4th floor has its own separate entrance and vestibule with access to the elevator. This intimate building boasts a video intercom system, a renovated lobby, full-time super, and is pet friendly. Best of all it is centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of prime Tribeca conveniently situated by all major transportation (A/C/E,1/2/3,N/R/W/Q,6,J/Z), Hudson River Park, The North Moore Pier 25, Tribeca dog park, Washington Market Park, shopping, fine dining, incredible schools, and so much more! This apartment is a MUST SEE!