All apartments in New York
Find more places like 61 North Moore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
61 North Moore Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

61 North Moore Street

61 North Moore Street · (212) 452-4394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

61 North Moore Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
lobby
Spectacular mint spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Condo loft rental on Tribeca's finest block. This gorgeous renovated home has beautiful large windows, soaring wood beamed ceilings, original wood beamed columns, generous room proportions, hardwood floors, and a working gas fireplace. The open chef's kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and overlooks the spacious open and airy living/dining room. The large master bedroom has a Juliette balcony and excellent closet space. The en-suite master bath has double sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. The apartment has central cooling and heating systems, custom designed closets, and a washer/dryer. The 4th floor has its own separate entrance and vestibule with access to the elevator. This intimate building boasts a video intercom system, a renovated lobby, full-time super, and is pet friendly. Best of all it is centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of prime Tribeca conveniently situated by all major transportation (A/C/E,1/2/3,N/R/W/Q,6,J/Z), Hudson River Park, The North Moore Pier 25, Tribeca dog park, Washington Market Park, shopping, fine dining, incredible schools, and so much more! This apartment is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 North Moore Street have any available units?
61 North Moore Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 North Moore Street have?
Some of 61 North Moore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 North Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 North Moore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 North Moore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 North Moore Street is pet friendly.
Does 61 North Moore Street offer parking?
No, 61 North Moore Street does not offer parking.
Does 61 North Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 North Moore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 North Moore Street have a pool?
No, 61 North Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 North Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 61 North Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 North Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 North Moore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 61 North Moore Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity