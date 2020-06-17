60 Greenwich Avenue

Amenities
Live in the heart of Greenwich Village, 1300 SF spacious Two bedroom apartment with 300SF private terrace.
- Three HUGE floor to ceiling windows
- TONS of natural light
- Double pane windows
- Master bedroom with large closet
- Master marbled bathroom with Jacuzzi tub
- Double doors that open out to private 300 sq ft tiled terrace overlooking the neighboring townhouse
- Queen sized second bedroom with large closet and terrace view
- High ceilings
- Modern light fixtures
- Second bath with marble and tiled stall shower
- Washer and dryer in Unit
- Industrial kitchen with marble counters, stainless steel, dishwasher, and Wolf stove
- Central Air conditioning