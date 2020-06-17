60 Greenwich Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Live in the heart of Greenwich Village, 1300 SF spacious Two bedroom apartment with 300SF private terrace.



- Three HUGE floor to ceiling windows

- TONS of natural light

- Double pane windows

- Master bedroom with large closet

- Master marbled bathroom with Jacuzzi tub

- Double doors that open out to private 300 sq ft tiled terrace overlooking the neighboring townhouse

- Queen sized second bedroom with large closet and terrace view

- High ceilings

- Modern light fixtures

- Second bath with marble and tiled stall shower

- Washer and dryer in Unit

- Industrial kitchen with marble counters, stainless steel, dishwasher, and Wolf stove

- Central Air conditioning