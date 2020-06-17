All apartments in New York
60 Greenwich Avenue

60 Greenwich Avenue · (212) 596-0842
Location

60 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Live in the heart of Greenwich Village, 1300 SF spacious Two bedroom apartment with 300SF private terrace.

- Three HUGE floor to ceiling windows
- TONS of natural light
- Double pane windows
- Master bedroom with large closet
- Master marbled bathroom with Jacuzzi tub
- Double doors that open out to private 300 sq ft tiled terrace overlooking the neighboring townhouse
- Queen sized second bedroom with large closet and terrace view
- High ceilings
- Modern light fixtures
- Second bath with marble and tiled stall shower
- Washer and dryer in Unit
- Industrial kitchen with marble counters, stainless steel, dishwasher, and Wolf stove
- Central Air conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?
60 Greenwich Avenue has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Greenwich Avenue have?
Some of 60 Greenwich Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Greenwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
60 Greenwich Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Greenwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 60 Greenwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 Greenwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 60 Greenwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 60 Greenwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Greenwich Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Greenwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 60 Greenwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 60 Greenwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 60 Greenwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Greenwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Greenwich Avenue has units with dishwashers.
