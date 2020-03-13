All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

60 Fulton Street

60 Fulton St · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-G · Avail. now

$6,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Residence 4-G is an Oversized, Split 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom with Flexible Third Bedroom / Dining Room / Home Office or Bonus Room! Beautiful Windowed Kitchen with New Top-of-the-line Stainless Appliances, Custom Closets including Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet, & In-Unit Washer/Dryer! Stunning Casement Windows with Sunny Northern & Eastern Exposures & 10' High Ceilings!

Offering 1 Month Free on an 18 Month Lease! Price Advertised is Net Effective; Gross Rent is $6,450. 1 Month OP or 1 Month Free.

Welcome to Exhibit @ 60 Fulton, a brand new 120-unit luxury high-rise in the heart of Manhattan's Financial District. Exhibit is NYC's first fully curated rental building, featuring a rotating gallery of over 100 original fine art photos capturing moments in time from Downtown's art, fashion and music scene in the 1970?s and 80?s. World renowned designer Andres Escobar, pays homage through his eclectic, luxurious design to a time in New York when art, music and fashion came together to give us America's most iconic figures. Residences boast flexible and spacious layouts, high ceilings, split bedrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows?perfect for conversions. A majority of the homes offer private balconies and some of the largest private terraces Downtown! Exhibit?s interiors are designed with luxurious Italian kitchens by Stevali, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, sustainable wood floors, thermostat-controlled HVAC units, Bosch Washer/Dryers and custom closets.

Residents can enjoy Exhibit's elegant amenity package which includes a fitness center, yoga studio and Peloton cycle stations. Overlooking Manhattan is our Penthouse-level Resident's Club. Pour a cocktail from your private wine and spirits storage while entertaining your friends in the Parlor! Custom billiards and poker tables are surrounded by elegant and custom designed furnishings by Jimmie Martin of London. Sit by the fireplace in the Lounge and take in the sweeping views through 24' floor-to-ceiling windows. Finally, entertain in the Club?s private dining room and demonstration kitchen as the lights from the entire city provide a backdrop for your evening. The entire Club is surrounded by a landscaped terrace overlooking Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, complete with outdoor fireplace and screening area. The flourishing South Street Seaport neighborhood is brimming with new shops and restaurants including Augustine, Eataly, Whole Foods (coming soon), Fowler & Wells, Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, Nobu Downtown, and a brand new iPic Theater. Close proximity to the new Fulton Center and steps from all modes of transportation including the A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and PATH trains. Those who live at Exhibit prefer a luxury boutique building experience, great layouts, amazing views and the details that make a difference. Pets Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Fulton Street have any available units?
60 Fulton Street has a unit available for $6,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Fulton Street have?
Some of 60 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 60 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 60 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 60 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 60 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
