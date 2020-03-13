60 Fulton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool table bbq/grill media room yoga

Residence 4-G is an Oversized, Split 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom with Flexible Third Bedroom / Dining Room / Home Office or Bonus Room! Beautiful Windowed Kitchen with New Top-of-the-line Stainless Appliances, Custom Closets including Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet, & In-Unit Washer/Dryer! Stunning Casement Windows with Sunny Northern & Eastern Exposures & 10' High Ceilings!



Offering 1 Month Free on an 18 Month Lease! Price Advertised is Net Effective; Gross Rent is $6,450. 1 Month OP or 1 Month Free.



Welcome to Exhibit @ 60 Fulton, a brand new 120-unit luxury high-rise in the heart of Manhattan's Financial District. Exhibit is NYC's first fully curated rental building, featuring a rotating gallery of over 100 original fine art photos capturing moments in time from Downtown's art, fashion and music scene in the 1970?s and 80?s. World renowned designer Andres Escobar, pays homage through his eclectic, luxurious design to a time in New York when art, music and fashion came together to give us America's most iconic figures. Residences boast flexible and spacious layouts, high ceilings, split bedrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows?perfect for conversions. A majority of the homes offer private balconies and some of the largest private terraces Downtown! Exhibit?s interiors are designed with luxurious Italian kitchens by Stevali, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, sustainable wood floors, thermostat-controlled HVAC units, Bosch Washer/Dryers and custom closets.



Residents can enjoy Exhibit's elegant amenity package which includes a fitness center, yoga studio and Peloton cycle stations. Overlooking Manhattan is our Penthouse-level Resident's Club. Pour a cocktail from your private wine and spirits storage while entertaining your friends in the Parlor! Custom billiards and poker tables are surrounded by elegant and custom designed furnishings by Jimmie Martin of London. Sit by the fireplace in the Lounge and take in the sweeping views through 24' floor-to-ceiling windows. Finally, entertain in the Club?s private dining room and demonstration kitchen as the lights from the entire city provide a backdrop for your evening. The entire Club is surrounded by a landscaped terrace overlooking Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, complete with outdoor fireplace and screening area. The flourishing South Street Seaport neighborhood is brimming with new shops and restaurants including Augustine, Eataly, Whole Foods (coming soon), Fowler & Wells, Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, Nobu Downtown, and a brand new iPic Theater. Close proximity to the new Fulton Center and steps from all modes of transportation including the A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and PATH trains. Those who live at Exhibit prefer a luxury boutique building experience, great layouts, amazing views and the details that make a difference. Pets Welcome!