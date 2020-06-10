All apartments in New York
Find more places like 60 East 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
60 East 8th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

60 East 8th Street

60 East 8th Street · (212) 381-4225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

60 East 8th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 30P · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
NO BROKER FEE/Available immediately pending easy board approval.

Bright, oversized and updated one bedroom on the 30th floor at the coveted Georgetown Plaza in Greenwich Village. As you enter through the foyer, you are welcomed by a natural dining bay adjacent to the renovated kitchen. The large living room provides the ideal space for relaxing and entertaining separate from the dining area with large south-facing windows offering downtown views. The renovated kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry providing great storage, wine cooler and large pantry for a zen cooking environment. CitiQuiet windows in the bedroom, hardwood strip floors throughout, 9 foot ceilings, central air and excellent closet storage round out this downtown living experience.

Georgetown Plaza is located in a prime downtown location complete with top of the line amenities headlined by the spectacular landscaped roof terrace with panoramic views, a fitness center and outdoor swimming pool. Additional amenities include 24 hour doormen, live-in resident manager, garage with direct access, bike storage and laundry facilities on each floor.

The world is at your fingertips at the nexus of the West Village, East Village, NoHo and Union Square just a few blocks from Washington Square Park and the pulse of downtown. World class dining and shopping options are abound including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Westside Market and Morton Williams all nearby. Easy access to the best public transportation options of the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W, L, A, C, E, B, D, F, M and 14th street crosstown buses. Cats allowed, sorry no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 East 8th Street have any available units?
60 East 8th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 East 8th Street have?
Some of 60 East 8th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 East 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 East 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 60 East 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 East 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 60 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 East 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 60 East 8th Street has a pool.
Does 60 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 60 East 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity