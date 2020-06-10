60 East 8th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage

NO BROKER FEE/Available immediately pending easy board approval.



Bright, oversized and updated one bedroom on the 30th floor at the coveted Georgetown Plaza in Greenwich Village. As you enter through the foyer, you are welcomed by a natural dining bay adjacent to the renovated kitchen. The large living room provides the ideal space for relaxing and entertaining separate from the dining area with large south-facing windows offering downtown views. The renovated kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry providing great storage, wine cooler and large pantry for a zen cooking environment. CitiQuiet windows in the bedroom, hardwood strip floors throughout, 9 foot ceilings, central air and excellent closet storage round out this downtown living experience.



Georgetown Plaza is located in a prime downtown location complete with top of the line amenities headlined by the spectacular landscaped roof terrace with panoramic views, a fitness center and outdoor swimming pool. Additional amenities include 24 hour doormen, live-in resident manager, garage with direct access, bike storage and laundry facilities on each floor.



The world is at your fingertips at the nexus of the West Village, East Village, NoHo and Union Square just a few blocks from Washington Square Park and the pulse of downtown. World class dining and shopping options are abound including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Westside Market and Morton Williams all nearby. Easy access to the best public transportation options of the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W, L, A, C, E, B, D, F, M and 14th street crosstown buses. Cats allowed, sorry no dogs.