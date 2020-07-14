594 West 152nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

SHARES / CO-LIVING ALLOWED!!



This beautiful single family 16-foot wide, 5-floor limestone townhouse in the heart of Hamilton Heights. This home originally built in the late 1910's, offers its owner the charm of a beautiful brownstone in its original glory. This brownstone has over 3300 square feet living space with a large outdoor space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and finished basement.



Let us not forget the spectacular wood floors, original mantels and spectacular wooden butler's pantry and wood work throughout the home. The original front and interior doors are period pieces of the late 1910's with crystal doorknobs giving the house a grand appeal.



Currently configured as:



- Finished basement-currently full bathroom, storage and laundry room.

- Garden level-currently kitchen, patio, full bathroom, formal dinning room.

- Parlor floor-Living room, parlor.

- 4th floor- 2 large bedroom and one full bathroom.

- 5th Floor-3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.