All apartments in New York
Find more places like 594 West 152nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
594 West 152nd Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

594 West 152nd Street

594 West 152nd Street · (212) 280-8866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

594 West 152nd Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit * · Avail. now

$6,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SHARES / CO-LIVING ALLOWED!!

This beautiful single family 16-foot wide, 5-floor limestone townhouse in the heart of Hamilton Heights. This home originally built in the late 1910's, offers its owner the charm of a beautiful brownstone in its original glory. This brownstone has over 3300 square feet living space with a large outdoor space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and finished basement.

Let us not forget the spectacular wood floors, original mantels and spectacular wooden butler's pantry and wood work throughout the home. The original front and interior doors are period pieces of the late 1910's with crystal doorknobs giving the house a grand appeal.

Currently configured as:

- Finished basement-currently full bathroom, storage and laundry room.
- Garden level-currently kitchen, patio, full bathroom, formal dinning room.
- Parlor floor-Living room, parlor.
- 4th floor- 2 large bedroom and one full bathroom.
- 5th Floor-3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 West 152nd Street have any available units?
594 West 152nd Street has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 594 West 152nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
594 West 152nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 West 152nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 594 West 152nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 594 West 152nd Street offer parking?
No, 594 West 152nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 594 West 152nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 West 152nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 West 152nd Street have a pool?
No, 594 West 152nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 594 West 152nd Street have accessible units?
No, 594 West 152nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 594 West 152nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 West 152nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 594 West 152nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 West 152nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 594 West 152nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity