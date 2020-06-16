All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

594 Third Avenue

594 3rd Avenue · (718) 879-0234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

594 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
gym
Amazing FLOOR-THROUGH - Loft - true 1BR with an office, or true 2BR, or easily convertible to 3BR home! Very spacious bright living room, separate renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and great space for the dining table! Bedroom is facing a courtyard - super quiet. Modern spacious bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout. Pets are welcome. Conveniently located next to Grand Central and other major transportation stations (4, 5, 6, 7, S-shuttle to Times Square, B, F, D, M), supermarkets (D'Agostino), gyms (NY Sports Club and Blink Fitness) and restaurants. Immediate move-in date - easy approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Third Avenue have any available units?
594 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 594 Third Avenue have?
Some of 594 Third Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
594 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 594 Third Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 594 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 594 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 594 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 594 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 594 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 594 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 594 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
