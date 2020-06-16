594 Third Avenue

Amenities
Amazing FLOOR-THROUGH - Loft - true 1BR with an office, or true 2BR, or easily convertible to 3BR home! Very spacious bright living room, separate renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and great space for the dining table! Bedroom is facing a courtyard - super quiet. Modern spacious bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout. Pets are welcome. Conveniently located next to Grand Central and other major transportation stations (4, 5, 6, 7, S-shuttle to Times Square, B, F, D, M), supermarkets (D'Agostino), gyms (NY Sports Club and Blink Fitness) and restaurants. Immediate move-in date - easy approval!