This unit features a bright and spacious living room with a fireplace , 3 bedrooms ,master bedroom with an en suite. Streaming service available. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has in-unit washer/dryer.The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, elevator. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!