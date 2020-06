Amenities

- Gut Renovated Spacious WAHI No Fee 4 Bedrooms 1 Bath.- All bedrooms are of similar size and will fit full size beds.- Open Kitchen Layout- New Hardwood floors- Exposed bricks wall in the living room- High ceilings- New Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite kitchen- Dishwasher- New Shaker Kitchen Cabinets- Beautifully Remodeled tiled bathroom with double vanity.- Walk-up building (6th Floor)- Super in the building- Heat and Hot water are included- Train 1 or A - Students and Guarantors welcome!- For inquiries or showing please contact us by phone or email- Heat and Hot Water Included.- Pet friendly, dogs up to 40 lb.- US Guarantor and Insurent guarantee are accepted- Rhino Accepted (Deposit required)Gross Rent (security) - $3800Net Effective rent - $3166.66 includes 2 free months over 12 month lease and may be used to pay rent over the term. EGR1976