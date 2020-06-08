57 Thompson Street

Amenities

Cute and cozy, this fully renovated studio with tons of charm is now available for rent in West Soho. Charming pre-war details include exposed painted brick, high ceilings, raw metal apartment door and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features new appliances, Moroccan tile backsplash and barn wood shelving. The bathroom has also been renovated and there are new windows.

57 Thompson is a well-maintained, elevator co-op with exposed brick hallways and a part-time super. It is situated in the quaintest section of SoHo amid small cafes, fine dining, trendy hotels and boutiques. The quiet, tree-lined street is convenient to all subway lines and Trader Joe's is around the corner. Available immediately upon board approval. Pets considered.,Located on arguably the best street in West SoHo, this completely renovated, open concept studio exudes downtown charm and character.



The apartment benefits from 2-in oak flooring, brand new oversized custom windows, rustic detail including beams/barn wood shelving, Moroccan tile backsplash, exposed painted brick throughout, brand new kitchen appliances, a completely renovated bathroom with new vanity, a raw metal apartment door and trim leading into the bathroom, 10-ft loft-like ceilings, and industrial lighting on dimmers throughout the apartment.



57 Thompson is an immaculate elevator co-op with exposed brick hallways. It is situated in the quaintest section of SoHo amid small cafes, fine dining, trendy hotels and boutiques. All subway connections are within a few blocks of the building. The A/C/E/1/2/3 are around the corner along with an abundance of services in the immediate area. 57 Thompson is located on Thompson Street, between Spring and Broome and is positioned on perhaps the most sought-after block in SoHo.



Part-time super, pets accepted upon review.