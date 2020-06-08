All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:39 AM

57 Thompson Street

57 Thompson Street · (703) 863-0891
Location

57 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Cute and cozy, this fully renovated studio with tons of charm is now available for rent in West Soho. Charming pre-war details include exposed painted brick, high ceilings, raw metal apartment door and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features new appliances, Moroccan tile backsplash and barn wood shelving. The bathroom has also been renovated and there are new windows.
57 Thompson is a well-maintained, elevator co-op with exposed brick hallways and a part-time super. It is situated in the quaintest section of SoHo amid small cafes, fine dining, trendy hotels and boutiques. The quiet, tree-lined street is convenient to all subway lines and Trader Joe's is around the corner. Available immediately upon board approval. Pets considered.,Located on arguably the best street in West SoHo, this completely renovated, open concept studio exudes downtown charm and character.

The apartment benefits from 2-in oak flooring, brand new oversized custom windows, rustic detail including beams/barn wood shelving, Moroccan tile backsplash, exposed painted brick throughout, brand new kitchen appliances, a completely renovated bathroom with new vanity, a raw metal apartment door and trim leading into the bathroom, 10-ft loft-like ceilings, and industrial lighting on dimmers throughout the apartment.

57 Thompson is an immaculate elevator co-op with exposed brick hallways. It is situated in the quaintest section of SoHo amid small cafes, fine dining, trendy hotels and boutiques. All subway connections are within a few blocks of the building. The A/C/E/1/2/3 are around the corner along with an abundance of services in the immediate area. 57 Thompson is located on Thompson Street, between Spring and Broome and is positioned on perhaps the most sought-after block in SoHo.

Part-time super, pets accepted upon review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Thompson Street have any available units?
57 Thompson Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Thompson Street have?
Some of 57 Thompson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Thompson Street is pet friendly.
Does 57 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 57 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 57 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
