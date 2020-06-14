All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

56 Leonard Street

56 Leonard St · (212) 848-0476
Location

56 Leonard St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14A EAST · Avail. now

$8,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
NOT LISTED ON STREET EASY. 56 Leonard Street is the architectural masterpiece by Pritzker Prize winners: Herzog & de Meuron, located at Tribeca downtown of NYC. This unit has open views and a private outdoor space. 11 ft ceilings & the floor-to-ceiling windows provide great sunlight. Custom interiors by Herzog & de Meuron, top of the line appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele oven and cook top with fully-vented hood, Miele dishwasher and the Five-fixture master bath of Travertine and marble with radiant heated floors. Large fully finished walk-in closet, motorized window shades, washer/dryer, full time doorman, live in super and the 17,000 sf of state-of-the-art amenities including Library, Theater, a 75-foot Infinity-edge Lap Pool, Fitness Center & Lounges. An original Anish Kapoor sculpture will be at its base. Live in a global landmark at 56 Leonard Street in Tribeca. No fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Leonard Street have any available units?
56 Leonard Street has a unit available for $8,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Leonard Street have?
Some of 56 Leonard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 Leonard Street offer parking?
Yes, 56 Leonard Street does offer parking.
Does 56 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Leonard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Leonard Street have a pool?
Yes, 56 Leonard Street has a pool.
Does 56 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Leonard Street has units with dishwashers.
