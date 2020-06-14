Amenities
NOT LISTED ON STREET EASY. 56 Leonard Street is the architectural masterpiece by Pritzker Prize winners: Herzog & de Meuron, located at Tribeca downtown of NYC. This unit has open views and a private outdoor space. 11 ft ceilings & the floor-to-ceiling windows provide great sunlight. Custom interiors by Herzog & de Meuron, top of the line appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele oven and cook top with fully-vented hood, Miele dishwasher and the Five-fixture master bath of Travertine and marble with radiant heated floors. Large fully finished walk-in closet, motorized window shades, washer/dryer, full time doorman, live in super and the 17,000 sf of state-of-the-art amenities including Library, Theater, a 75-foot Infinity-edge Lap Pool, Fitness Center & Lounges. An original Anish Kapoor sculpture will be at its base. Live in a global landmark at 56 Leonard Street in Tribeca. No fee.