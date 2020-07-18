56 East 87th Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLEResidence 5DC at 56 E 87th Street is located in a lovely boutique Beaux Arts co-op nestled between Park and Madison Avenues.Rarely available, generous sized four-bedroom, four-bath pre-war (circa 1908) home with high 11.5' ceilings and gracious moldings. Included in this oversized home is an enormous living/dining room, den/media room, office, windowed laundry room and a renovated windowed kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The 18 windows provide an abundance of natural light. Includes northern, southern, eastern and western exposures, with the southern exposure allowing for open-sky views and direct sunlight hitting the planks of the floors.Elegant, well-maintained, non-doorman building with management and porter service, an elevator, extra storage bin in basement plus bike room all with a low monthly maintenance. Near all amenities of the charming Carnegie Hill neighborhood, including excellent restaurants, shopping and transportation. Close proximity to Morton Williams grocery store and a 24-hour CVS. Prime location, one block from Central Park and Museum Mile.