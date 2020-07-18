All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

56 East 87th Street

56 East 87th Street · (212) 508-7193
Location

56 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5DC · Avail. now

$9,995

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLEResidence 5DC at 56 E 87th Street is located in a lovely boutique Beaux Arts co-op nestled between Park and Madison Avenues.Rarely available, generous sized four-bedroom, four-bath pre-war (circa 1908) home with high 11.5' ceilings and gracious moldings. Included in this oversized home is an enormous living/dining room, den/media room, office, windowed laundry room and a renovated windowed kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The 18 windows provide an abundance of natural light. Includes northern, southern, eastern and western exposures, with the southern exposure allowing for open-sky views and direct sunlight hitting the planks of the floors.Elegant, well-maintained, non-doorman building with management and porter service, an elevator, extra storage bin in basement plus bike room all with a low monthly maintenance. Near all amenities of the charming Carnegie Hill neighborhood, including excellent restaurants, shopping and transportation. Close proximity to Morton Williams grocery store and a 24-hour CVS. Prime location, one block from Central Park and Museum Mile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 East 87th Street have any available units?
56 East 87th Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 East 87th Street have?
Some of 56 East 87th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 East 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 56 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 56 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 56 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
