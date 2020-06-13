270 Apartments for rent in Eastchester, NY📍
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1625 sqft
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.
192 Garth Road
192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building.
Results within 1 mile of Eastchester
$
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
31 Rogers St
31 Rogers Street, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Tuckahoe! - Property Id: 248486 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
118 Mount Joy Place
118 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Fully Renovated 1600 sq ft Townhouse semi attached located in Prime Location. Large Open floor plan with renovated kitchen includes Cherry Cabinets, Marble Quartz Counters, all Stainless New Appliances.
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
Rivervue
1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1811 sqft
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find.
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
17 Lawrence Avenue
17 Lawrence Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2200 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom colonial, very conveniently located. Walk to RR, Schools, Shops. House freshly painted, many new carpets. Newly paved driveway
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Eastchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Eastchester area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
