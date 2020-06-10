All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

56 Beaver Street

56 Beaver Street · (646) 574-8372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Beaver Street, New York, NY 10004
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Landmark Delmonico's live work space in an elevator building with roof deck, laundry room and gym. Unit has a pass through kitchen, a queen size bedroom with a private balcony, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The kitchen is equipped with glass front cabinets, microwave and dishwasher. Apartment appears with virtually staged photos.,Renovated loft which can be converted to 3BRs. Unit has pass thru kitchen with microwave and dishwasher. There's a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Beaver Street have any available units?
56 Beaver Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Beaver Street have?
Some of 56 Beaver Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Beaver Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Beaver Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Beaver Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Beaver Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 Beaver Street offer parking?
No, 56 Beaver Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Beaver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Beaver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Beaver Street have a pool?
No, 56 Beaver Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Beaver Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Beaver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Beaver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Beaver Street has units with dishwashers.
