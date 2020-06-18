557 west 54th street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

STUNNING, Corner 2BR/2BA home is adorned with a MASSIVE terrace off of the living room facing due west with unobstructed river views. The terrace is perfect for entertaining or taking a reprieve from the city. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows facing south and west, hardwood oak floors, LED track lighting, and solar shades in every room. The kitchen is outfitted with a composite stone island with breakfast bar, it also includes GE Profile stainless steel appliances, white Italian glass cabinets, and garbage disposal in the kitchen sink. A Bosch stackable washer dryer is also included within the unit for your convenience!