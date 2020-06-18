All apartments in New York
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:06 AM

557 west 54th street

557 West 54th Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
STUNNING, Corner 2BR/2BA home is adorned with a MASSIVE terrace off of the living room facing due west with unobstructed river views. The terrace is perfect for entertaining or taking a reprieve from the city. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows facing south and west, hardwood oak floors, LED track lighting, and solar shades in every room. The kitchen is outfitted with a composite stone island with breakfast bar, it also includes GE Profile stainless steel appliances, white Italian glass cabinets, and garbage disposal in the kitchen sink. A Bosch stackable washer dryer is also included within the unit for your convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 west 54th street have any available units?
557 west 54th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 west 54th street have?
Some of 557 west 54th street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 west 54th street currently offering any rent specials?
557 west 54th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 west 54th street pet-friendly?
No, 557 west 54th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 557 west 54th street offer parking?
No, 557 west 54th street does not offer parking.
Does 557 west 54th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 west 54th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 west 54th street have a pool?
No, 557 west 54th street does not have a pool.
Does 557 west 54th street have accessible units?
Yes, 557 west 54th street has accessible units.
Does 557 west 54th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 west 54th street does not have units with dishwashers.
