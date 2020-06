Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated and beautifully remodeled, 2-Bedroom/1-Bathroom unit just steps away from the #1 train and a short walk to the A, B, C, D trains. Columbia, Barnard, Teacher's College, and the Manhattan School of Music all within walking distance. 545 West 125TH Street is in the heart of great shopping, entertainment and restaurants. The building has a an on-site super and property manager. Contact us to set up your private showing!