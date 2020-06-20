539 Lenox Avenue

Amenities
Come live in this gorgeous 2 bedroom with washer/dryer in unit in the heart of Harlem!
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
The apartment features:
- New stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher
- Beautifully renovated kitchen with granite countertops
- Large bedrooms with great closet space
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Heat, hot water & gas included
- Steps away from the 2 & 3 lines and a short walk to the B & C lines
- Conveniently located near tons of restaurants, bars, cafes and shops
- Whole Foods, Transportation (2 and 3 trains a few steps away)