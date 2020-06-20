539 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

Come live in this gorgeous 2 bedroom with washer/dryer in unit in the heart of Harlem!



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



The apartment features:



- New stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher

- Beautifully renovated kitchen with granite countertops

- Large bedrooms with great closet space

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Heat, hot water & gas included

- Steps away from the 2 & 3 lines and a short walk to the B & C lines

- Conveniently located near tons of restaurants, bars, cafes and shops

- Whole Foods, Transportation (2 and 3 trains a few steps away)