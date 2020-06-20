All apartments in New York
Find more places like 539 Lenox Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
539 Lenox Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

539 Lenox Avenue

539 Malcolm X Boulevard · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

539 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come live in this gorgeous 2 bedroom with washer/dryer in unit in the heart of Harlem!

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

The apartment features:

- New stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher
- Beautifully renovated kitchen with granite countertops
- Large bedrooms with great closet space
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Heat, hot water & gas included
- Steps away from the 2 & 3 lines and a short walk to the B & C lines
- Conveniently located near tons of restaurants, bars, cafes and shops
- Whole Foods, Transportation (2 and 3 trains a few steps away)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
539 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 539 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
539 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 539 Lenox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 539 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 539 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 539 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 539 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 539 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 539 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Lenox Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 539 Lenox Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity