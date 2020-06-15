532 West 111th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage

Brand new renovated split layout corner 2 bedroom apartment in a beautiful pre-war elevator building right off Broadway. This home features modern finishes, custom light fixtures and brand new high-end stainless steel appliances, including the dishwasher. There is also in-unit washer and dryer for your convenience. High ceilings, new hardwood floors and windowed bathroom. The apartment has Southern exposures and gets beautiful light throughout the day. Both bedrooms fit queen size beds plus extra furniture and have closets with extra storage above. The building offers bike room and storage. There is a live-in super and pets are welcome.Amazing location for shopping, dining, Columbia and transportation! Just 1 min to the 1 train.Riverside Park is a block away.Easy Approval! StoneCrest1010