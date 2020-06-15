All apartments in New York
532 West 111th Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

532 West 111th Street

532 West 111th Street · (617) 308-0839
532 West 111th Street, New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights

dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Brand new renovated split layout corner 2 bedroom apartment in a beautiful pre-war elevator building right off Broadway. This home features modern finishes, custom light fixtures and brand new high-end stainless steel appliances, including the dishwasher. There is also in-unit washer and dryer for your convenience. High ceilings, new hardwood floors and windowed bathroom. The apartment has Southern exposures and gets beautiful light throughout the day. Both bedrooms fit queen size beds plus extra furniture and have closets with extra storage above. The building offers bike room and storage. There is a live-in super and pets are welcome.Amazing location for shopping, dining, Columbia and transportation! Just 1 min to the 1 train.Riverside Park is a block away.Easy Approval! StoneCrest1010

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 532 West 111th Street have any available units?
532 West 111th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 West 111th Street have?
Some of 532 West 111th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 West 111th Street currently offering any rent specials?
532 West 111th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 West 111th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 West 111th Street is pet friendly.
Does 532 West 111th Street offer parking?
No, 532 West 111th Street does not offer parking.
Does 532 West 111th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 West 111th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 West 111th Street have a pool?
No, 532 West 111th Street does not have a pool.
Does 532 West 111th Street have accessible units?
No, 532 West 111th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 532 West 111th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 West 111th Street has units with dishwashers.
