This is one of last deals available before Inwood becomes the new Park Slope! Renovated rent stabilized 1BR! Large living room with sunny exposure! Queen sized bedroom has double exposure! 2 large closets! Separate windowed with brand new stainless steel appliances.



Located in classic prewar walk up about 2 minutes walk from the A train and 5 minutes the 1 train.



Cats allowed, no dogs.