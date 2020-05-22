All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

530 East 78th Street

530 East 78th Street · (646) 577-5982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10162
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
East 78th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10075 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jason Kim, Oxford Property Group, (646) 577-5982. Available from: 04/27/2020. Pets: allowed. SIMPLY STUNNING NEW 1BR ~BRIGHT ~SUN-DRENCHED ~JOG ALONG THE RIVERSIDE ~UTILITIES INC ~LAUNDRY++ WALK IN CLOSET ++ HIGH CEILINGS ++ HARDWOOD FLOORS ++ SEE THIS NOW!! ** Pics to another unit in the building ** ++ I HAVE ACCESS TO EVERY AVAILABLE LISTING INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE LISTINGS AT BOND NEW YORK PROPERTIES ++ IF THIS APARTMENT IS NOT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR, I HAVE THE MEANS TO FIND YOU THE RIGHT PLACE ++ E-MAIL, TEXT, OR CALL AT ANY TIME ++ L [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3522820 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 East 78th Street have any available units?
530 East 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 530 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 530 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 530 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 530 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 530 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 530 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 East 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 East 78th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 East 78th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
