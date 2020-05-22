530 East 78th Street

Amenities

East 78th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10075 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jason Kim, Oxford Property Group, (646) 577-5982. Available from: 04/27/2020. Pets: allowed. SIMPLY STUNNING NEW 1BR ~BRIGHT ~SUN-DRENCHED ~JOG ALONG THE RIVERSIDE ~UTILITIES INC ~LAUNDRY++ WALK IN CLOSET ++ HIGH CEILINGS ++ HARDWOOD FLOORS ++ SEE THIS NOW!! ** Pics to another unit in the building ** ++ I HAVE ACCESS TO EVERY AVAILABLE LISTING INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE LISTINGS AT BOND NEW YORK PROPERTIES ++ IF THIS APARTMENT IS NOT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR, I HAVE THE MEANS TO FIND YOU THE RIGHT PLACE ++ E-MAIL, TEXT, OR CALL AT ANY TIME ++ L [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3522820 ]