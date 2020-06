Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE! HUGE beautiful renovated modern 2 bedroom. Gorgeous Newly Renovated Apartment In Great Area Near restaurants and subways -LOW floor walk up -Hardwood floors -Renovated kitchen with new stainless steal appliances -Super in the building -Heat and hot water included -Good credit and income of 40 times the rent required -Students and Guarantors welcome -Trains to 145th West 1 and A or C. THIS IS A STEAL FOR THE PRICE AND WILL NOT LAST LONG!!This building is Conveniently Located near Public Transportation and many great restaurants.FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING OF THIS AND THE BEST OF ALL AVAILABILITY, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME BY PHONE, TEXT OR E-MAIL. ARIEL LOLOI/MOTION NEW YORK