Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW TO THE MARKET! DO NOT MISS THIS DEAL! 85TH/YORK!Huge 900sf FULL FLOOR (front to back of a brownstone) ONE BEDROOM! Beautiful and elegant pre-war apartment with original detailing to give that true NYC touch!! High ceilings, crown moldings, two beautiful deco fireplaces. Beautiful sunlight facing south and north. Two separate entrances. Kitchen has just been fully gut renovated with new counters, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Enormous eat in kitchen that can fit a table for 10 guests!!!Bedroom fits queen size bed and has beautiful exposed brick. Living room has stunning original deco fireplace and even the original shutters on the windows! Closet and storage space like you have never seen before!!!NYC charm at its finest!PETS OK!!CALL JENNIFER AT 516-287-0805 OR EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING! Cayenne150971