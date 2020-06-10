520 SECOND AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

Stunning views of the East River and Midtown Manhattan skyline in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with luxury high-rise amenities and incomparable resident service. Located just north of Gramercy Park, and nestled between Murray Hill and the East River, Kips Bay Court offers Midtown Manhattan convenience with small neighborhood charm. We are located just a few short blocks from the 6 Train at 28th Street, giving our residents access to the Upper East Side, East Village, and beyond in a matter of minutes. Our neighborhood also has some of the Citys most popular bars and restaurants, as well as a large movie theater, two large grocery stores, and every other neighborhood staple you can image, providing residents with the full NYC experience. To view this and any other apartment available in the market call Gisela/ Monica 347-476-9547