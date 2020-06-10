All apartments in New York
520 SECOND AVENUE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

520 SECOND AVENUE

520 2nd Avenue · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning views of the East River and Midtown Manhattan skyline in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with luxury high-rise amenities and incomparable resident service. Located just north of Gramercy Park, and nestled between Murray Hill and the East River, Kips Bay Court offers Midtown Manhattan convenience with small neighborhood charm. We are located just a few short blocks from the 6 Train at 28th Street, giving our residents access to the Upper East Side, East Village, and beyond in a matter of minutes. Our neighborhood also has some of the Citys most popular bars and restaurants, as well as a large movie theater, two large grocery stores, and every other neighborhood staple you can image, providing residents with the full NYC experience. To view this and any other apartment available in the market call Gisela/ Monica 347-476-9547

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 SECOND AVENUE have any available units?
520 SECOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 520 SECOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
520 SECOND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 SECOND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 520 SECOND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 SECOND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 520 SECOND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 520 SECOND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 SECOND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 SECOND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 520 SECOND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 520 SECOND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 520 SECOND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 SECOND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 SECOND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 SECOND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 SECOND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
