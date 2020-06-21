All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

519 West 158th Street

519 West 158th Street · (212) 381-2452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 West 158th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brownstone Floor Through 3 bed

Stunning floor through 3 bedroom apartment in a beautiful Brownstone building located in the heart of Washington Heights. The apartment features high ceilings, open kitchen concept with top of the line stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, an island with a breakfast bar, large living area that is great for entertaining, 3 queen-sized bedrooms, two modern design bathrooms with one en-suite bathroom, ample closet space. Steps from Riverside Park, A,C,1 Trains, great shopping, restaurants, cafes, and much more Washington Heights has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 West 158th Street have any available units?
519 West 158th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 519 West 158th Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 West 158th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 West 158th Street pet-friendly?
No, 519 West 158th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 519 West 158th Street offer parking?
No, 519 West 158th Street does not offer parking.
Does 519 West 158th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 West 158th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 West 158th Street have a pool?
No, 519 West 158th Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 West 158th Street have accessible units?
No, 519 West 158th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 West 158th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 West 158th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 West 158th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 West 158th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
