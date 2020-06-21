519 West 158th Street

Amenities

Stunning floor through 3 bedroom apartment in a beautiful Brownstone building located in the heart of Washington Heights. The apartment features high ceilings, open kitchen concept with top of the line stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, an island with a breakfast bar, large living area that is great for entertaining, 3 queen-sized bedrooms, two modern design bathrooms with one en-suite bathroom, ample closet space. Steps from Riverside Park, A,C,1 Trains, great shopping, restaurants, cafes, and much more Washington Heights has to offer!