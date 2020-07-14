517 West 134th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage

NO FEEFLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWSWASHER/DRYERROOF DECKBIKE STORAGE517 West 134th St is a completely new luxury rental property full of amenities and move-in ready. 1 and 2 bedroom units are available featuring five different floor plans to choose from, many with a private balcony or deck. Every apartment features contemporary tiled floors, oversized windows for amazing natural light and built in air conditioning units. Modern kitchens come with quality stainless appliances, white mica countertops, and ample nicely contrasting open wood grain/china white cabinetry. Every apartment has its own washer dryer, many of which are located in their own closets. Condo quality bathrooms boast warmly tiled walls, deep soaking tubs and handsome fixtures. The building has a common roof deck easily accessed via the elevator as well as a limited number of parking spaces available accessed by an automatic door, please inquire. Located between Broadway and Amsterdam just around the corner from Columbia's new Manhattanville Campus. The 137th St #1 train is 3 blocks away, as well as the nearby 135th St B&C trains. Neighborhood highlights include easy access to all Broadway conveniences, and plenty of new restaurants and cafes on Amsterdam Ave. Please contact us today to arrange an immediate viewing.Photos of finishesPLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE RENT ADVERTISED IN THIS LISTING IS THE NET EFFECTIVE MONTHLY RENT RESULTING FROM THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION OF 1 FREE MONTH, AND NOT THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $2475.