Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

517 West 134th Street

517 W 134th St · (212) 000-0000
Location

517 W 134th St, New York, NY 10031
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,268

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
NO FEEFLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWSWASHER/DRYERROOF DECKBIKE STORAGE517 West 134th St is a completely new luxury rental property full of amenities and move-in ready. 1 and 2 bedroom units are available featuring five different floor plans to choose from, many with a private balcony or deck. Every apartment features contemporary tiled floors, oversized windows for amazing natural light and built in air conditioning units. Modern kitchens come with quality stainless appliances, white mica countertops, and ample nicely contrasting open wood grain/china white cabinetry. Every apartment has its own washer dryer, many of which are located in their own closets. Condo quality bathrooms boast warmly tiled walls, deep soaking tubs and handsome fixtures. The building has a common roof deck easily accessed via the elevator as well as a limited number of parking spaces available accessed by an automatic door, please inquire. Located between Broadway and Amsterdam just around the corner from Columbia's new Manhattanville Campus. The 137th St #1 train is 3 blocks away, as well as the nearby 135th St B&C trains. Neighborhood highlights include easy access to all Broadway conveniences, and plenty of new restaurants and cafes on Amsterdam Ave. Please contact us today to arrange an immediate viewing.Photos of finishesPLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE RENT ADVERTISED IN THIS LISTING IS THE NET EFFECTIVE MONTHLY RENT RESULTING FROM THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION OF 1 FREE MONTH, AND NOT THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $2475.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 West 134th Street have any available units?
517 West 134th Street has a unit available for $2,268 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 West 134th Street have?
Some of 517 West 134th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 West 134th Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 West 134th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 West 134th Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 West 134th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 517 West 134th Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 West 134th Street offers parking.
Does 517 West 134th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 West 134th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 West 134th Street have a pool?
No, 517 West 134th Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 West 134th Street have accessible units?
No, 517 West 134th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 West 134th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 West 134th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
